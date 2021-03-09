Left Menu

Mumbai constable held by ACB for bribery

A constable was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in Malwani for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.The contractor had constructed some illegal tenements in the area and constable Ganesh Salunkhe 38 demanded Rs 10 lakh to ensure he did not face a case under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, the official said.He was already paid Rs 3 lakh by the contractor who then approached the ACB.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:35 IST
Mumbai constable held by ACB for bribery

A constable was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in Malwani for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor had constructed some illegal tenements in the area and constable Ganesh Salunkhe (38) demanded Rs 10 lakh to ensure he did not face a case under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, the official said.

''He was already paid Rs 3 lakh by the contractor who then approached the ACB. Salunkhe was held in a trap while accepting Rs 1 lakh in Malwani police station. A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament to seek carbon border levy by 2023

The European Union should impose carbon border costs on imports of certain industrial products by 2023, the European Parliament said on Tuesday. By forcing companies to pay an emissions-based fee to sell polluting goods into Europe, Brussel...

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for Frances industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund.We have not ...

Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug ...

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021