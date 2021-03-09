Mumbai constable held by ACB for bribery
A constable was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in Malwani for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.The contractor had constructed some illegal tenements in the area and constable Ganesh Salunkhe 38 demanded Rs 10 lakh to ensure he did not face a case under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, the official said.He was already paid Rs 3 lakh by the contractor who then approached the ACB.
The contractor had constructed some illegal tenements in the area and constable Ganesh Salunkhe (38) demanded Rs 10 lakh to ensure he did not face a case under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, the official said.
''He was already paid Rs 3 lakh by the contractor who then approached the ACB. Salunkhe was held in a trap while accepting Rs 1 lakh in Malwani police station. A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official added.
