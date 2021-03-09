Left Menu

Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:49 IST
A policeman allegedly killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after a spat in Jammu on Tuesday night, officials said.

Indian Reserve Police (IRP) personnel Rajender Kumar reached his in-laws' house and opened indiscriminate fire following a quarrel, killing his wife Seema, mother-in-law Raj Kumari and father-in-law Ramesh Kumar.

His brother-in-law and uncle-in-law fled to another room in the house and had a narrow escape, the officials said.

Rajender Kumar, who escaped from the spot after the killing, has subsequently been arrested.

Hundreds of people assembled at the GMC Hospital in Jammu where the bodies were taken by police and staged a protest.

