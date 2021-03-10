4 members of gang arrested for selling fake ‘No Entry Permission'

Left Menu

Four men of a gang were arrested for allegedly selling forged No Entry Permission of Delhi Traffic Police to transporters for movement in the city, officials said on Tuesday.The accused have been identified as Updesh 28, Azad 26, Shadab 26 and Asif 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:10 IST
Four men of a gang were arrested for allegedly selling forged ‘No Entry Permission’ of Delhi Traffic Police to transporters for movement in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Updesh (28), Azad (26), Shadab (26) and Asif (24). They have been active since the past one year. They have sold approximately 40 fake ‘No Entry Permissions’ (NEPs) till now, they said.

Action was taken based on three complaints received by Traffic Office of Todapur regarding issuance of forged NEPs by the gang in December last, police said.

The complaints were transferred to the Crime Branch.

According to complainant Jitender Pradhan, he met Updesh Kumar who agreed to arrange NEP for the former for Rs 5,000 per vehicle.

Pradhan paid the money and obtained two NEPs for his two commercial vehicles, a senior police officer said.

Later, on visiting the traffic office, he found out that the NEPs were forged, he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) B K Singh said that preliminary investigation revealed involvement of the gang and arrested four men in connection with the incident.

''During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that Updesh and Azad worked as drivers. They knew that all transporters required NEPs for movement in the city and would pay money to get early NEPs.

“The duo recruited Shadab and Asif in the gang. Asif is tech savvy and made forged NEPs easily. Updesh and Azad used to lure gullible victims,'' he said.

The police have also recovered a laptop, five mobile phones and a four-wheeler from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

