U.S. State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:45 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday blacklisted two Iranian officials from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing them of their involvement in human rights violations during 2019 and 2020 protests in Iran.

IRGC interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari and their immediate family members are now ineligible for entry into the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement and added: "We will continue to consider all appropriate tools to impose costs on those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in Iran."

