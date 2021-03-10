Left Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau declines to comment on the Harry-Meghan interview

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:48 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau declines to comment on the Harry-Meghan interview
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on the Meghan and Harry interview, but said he's not interested in conversations about getting rid of the British monarchy.

Asked how he reconciles his support for the monarchy with his stated desire to rid Canada of a legacy of colonialism, Trudeau said many institutions in Canada are built around colonialism and systematic racism, including Parliament, and said the answer is to listen Canadians who face discrimination so that institutions can be fixed.

"The answer is not to suddenly toss out all the institutions and start over," Trudeau said.

"I wish all the members of the royal family all the best, but my focus is getting through this pandemic. If people want to later talk about constitutional change and shifting our system of government that's fine, and they can have those conversations, but right now I'm not having those conversations. I'm focused on getting us this pandemic and getting our economy roaring back." Queen Elizabeth II is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies, though Canadians are mostly indifferent to the monarchy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it has no 'finalized' details about a senior diplomatic meeting with China

The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no finalized details on a potential meeting between the two countries top diplomats. The South China Morning Post cited a source e...

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance.The TASS report comes after the United States shared with A...

Key U.S. lawmaker questions May deadline for troop pullout from Afghanistan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Tuesday a May 1 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan may have to be reconsidered because the Taliban are not meeting their commitments under a 2020 peace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021