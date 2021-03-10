Left Menu

Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

Police later fired tear gas to disperse groups of protesters who broke away from the march and hurled petrol bombs at them, setting garbage containers alight. As the clashes continued through the evening, television footage showed one man in police uniform lying on the ground, apparently with a head injury.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 01:03 IST
A Greek police officer was hurt on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area.

More than 5,000 people marched through the densely populated residential area of Nea Smyrni. Some banners read "Cops out of our neighbourhoods". Police later fired tear gas to disperse groups of protesters who broke away from the march and hurled petrol bombs at them, setting garbage containers alight.

As the clashes continued through the evening, television footage showed one man in police uniform lying on the ground, apparently with a head injury. He was later taken to hospital. Many protests turn violent in Greece, which is emerging from a decade-long financial and social crisis and has been criticised by human rights groups for the actions of law enforcers.

The incident shown in the amateur video was condemned by opposition parties. Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. An ombudsman looking into the case said this week that complaints of police brutality had been on the increase, as frustration grows with the restrictions on movement and economic activity necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief televised statement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the violence seen on Tuesday must end. Referring to the injured policeman, he called for restraint: "I am addressing young people, who are destined to create and not to destroy. Blind rage does not lead anywhere."

