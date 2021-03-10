Left Menu

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance. The TASS report comes after the United States shared with Afghan officials, Taliban leaders and others a draft peace plan calling for replacing the government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 01:14 IST
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance.

The TASS report comes after the United States shared with Afghan officials, Taliban leaders and others a draft peace plan calling for replacing the government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution. The U.S. proposal is intended to jump-start stalled talks in Doha between the Taliban and a team that includes Afghan officials on a political settlement to decades of conflict.

Moscow also has advocated a transitional power-sharing government as part of a peace deal. Russia's special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told the Sputnik news agency last month that Moscow was ready to host intra-Afghan peace talks to break the stalemate in Doha. TASS said the Russian Foreign Ministry planned to hold the conference on Afghanistan on March 18, but gave no further details.

A State Department spokesperson noted that, "The United States has met in the past with Russia in support of the Afghanistan peace process. Recently we have discussed scheduling a meeting, but the United States has nothing to confirm at this time." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote last week in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the United States would ask Turkey to host "a senior-level meeting of both sides in coming weeks to finalize a peace agreement."

The United States is facing a May 1 deadline for withdrawing the last 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan under a deal signed with the Taliban by the former Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top woman in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race forced out by injuries

The top woman competing in Alaskas Iditarod sled dog race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries on the trail two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday. No details of the m...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4 to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, while daily number of new cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs on Tuesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame; Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021