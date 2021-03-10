Left Menu

The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no "finalized" details on a potential meeting between the two countries' top diplomats. There are a range of issues we, of course, have talked with the Chinese about through those engagements," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing.

White House says it has no 'finalized' details about a senior diplomatic meeting with China
The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no "finalized" details on a potential meeting between the two countries' top diplomats. The South China Morning Post cited a source earlier on Tuesday as saying that China and the United States were discussing a potential meeting in Alaska between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi.

"We are directly engaged. There are a range of issues we, of course, have talked with the Chinese about through those engagements," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing. "We don't have any details finalized or confirmed at this point," Psaki said, when asked about the reported Alaska meeting.

"We don't hold back about our concerns, but we also look for opportunities to work together," Psaki added. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he didn't have "any future travel or meetings to announce at this time," when asked in a separate briefing about the report.

Any such meeting would be the first for the two countries' top diplomats since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden's administration has committed to reviewing elements of U.S. policies toward China, as the world's two largest economies navigate frosty relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during the Trump administration.

