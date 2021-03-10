Left Menu

Brazilian Supreme Court suspends vote on impartiality of former judge in Lula case

Brazil's Supreme Court suspended on Tuesday the vote on the impartiality of former judge Sergio Moro in corruption cases in which former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was involved.

Supreme Court Justice Kassio Nunes Marques requested to review the case records and the vote was suspended.

