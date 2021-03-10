FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters

The FBI stepped up its search for a suspect who on Jan. 5 planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington, releasing a new video on Tuesday and calling on the public to watch it and submit any tips that may lead to that person's arrest. The bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Although more than 300 people and counting have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the FBI has still not managed to identify the suspect who planted the bombs. The FBI has previously released photos of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a gray hoodie and black and light-gray Nike Air Max Speed shoes.

"The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of this person – you may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms," the bureau said in its announcement that it was making the video footage public.

