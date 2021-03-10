Left Menu

Biden official says U.S., China talking about "near-term" senior-level meeting

But I would say in the near-term," the official said. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the report on a possible meeting in Alaska, told a regular news briefing earlier that the administration was "directly engaged" with China, but that she didn't have "any details finalized or confirmed at this point." "We don't hold back about our concerns, but we also look for opportunities to work together," Psaki said. The State Department also did not offer any details.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 04:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 04:26 IST
Biden official says U.S., China talking about "near-term" senior-level meeting

A senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday that the United States was in talks with China about a possible "near-term" senior-level meeting between the two countries, after the White House said it had no "finalized" details to announce. The South China Morning Post cited a source earlier on Tuesday as saying that the two countries were in discussions about a meeting in Alaska between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi. That would be the first such contact since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

The meeting under discussion would not be at the presidential level, "but at a very senior level," the Biden administration official told Reuters. "We are in conversations about high-level dialogue with China. I just really can't say any more than that. But I would say in the near-term," the official said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the report on a possible meeting in Alaska, told a regular news briefing earlier that the administration was "directly engaged" with China, but that she didn't have "any details finalized or confirmed at this point." "We don't hold back about our concerns, but we also look for opportunities to work together," Psaki said.

The State Department also did not offer any details. Biden's administration has committed to reviewing elements of U.S. policies toward China, as the world's two largest economies navigate frosty relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during the Trump administration.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi last month called for a reset to relations under Biden, but also urged Washington stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party, and stop interfering in the country's internal affairs. That prompted the State Department to accuse Beijing of trying to avert blame for its actions, including its treatment of Uighur Muslims in its western Xinjiang region, which the United States has designated as a "genocide."

The Biden administration also has signaled that it will maintain pressure on China over what it deems its "coercive and unfair" trade practices. The United States is due to hold its first ever leaders' meeting of the Quad group of countries, which includes the United States, India, Japan and Australia, on Friday, as it looks to boost its diplomacy in Asia to counter China's growing influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kosovo threaten to withdraw from Spain game unless flag, anthem respected

Kosovos national football federation has threatened to withdraw from its upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Spain later this month if it is not allowed to display its flag or play its national anthem before kickoff. Spain is one of five E...

Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance Chin...

Soccer-Ten-man Porto stun Juve to reach last eight in thriller

Defiant 10-man Porto upset Juventus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw despite losing 3-2 to the Italians following extra time in a thrilling clash that went to the wire on Tuesday.Sergio O...

Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its moonshot plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days.Launching a 3.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021