Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the meeting of the "Quad" countries indicates the importance placed by Biden on U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

She said she expected a range of issues facing the global community to be discussed "from the threat of COVID, to economic cooperation and, of course, to the climate crisis." "This sends a very strong signal of common cause and purpose. And the goal here is basically to introduce the Quad as a new feature of regular diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific," a senior administration official told Reuters separately.

Advertisement

The official said the engagement would last about two hours, and lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later in the year. India, Australia and Japan had all been "directly challenged by China in the recent period," the official said, adding the meeting was intended to work on "a different vision for the future" in the region.

India's Foreign Ministry said the leaders would address "regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region." It said the summit would also cover supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security and climate change.

The United States is looking to strengthen ties with key allies as China adopts an increasingly assertive foreign policy in Asia and elsewhere in the world. India has urged the other Quad members to invest in its vaccine production capacity, in an attempt to counter China's widening vaccine diplomacy.

The Indian statement said Quad leaders would discuss ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic and explore "opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region." The senior U.S. official said the meeting planned to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India.

Friday's meeting will take place days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to visit Japan and South Korea later this month. The visit by Blinken and Austin will be the first to the Asian allies by the top U.S. foreign policy and defense officials since the Biden administration took office in January.

Biden's administration has committed to reviewing elements of U.S. policies toward China in consultation with allies, as the world's two largest economies navigate frosty relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during the Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)