Left Menu

'LAC activities opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort might mean for own defensive needs'

That would be a geopolitical major development if India more closely aligned with those other countries, King said responding to the answer from the admiral.India has always been a neutral country, if you will.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 08:18 IST
'LAC activities opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort might mean for own defensive needs'

Recent activities along the Line of Actual Control with China have opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort with others might mean for their own defensive needs, a top Pentagon commander told lawmakers on Tuesday observing that New Delhi, in the very near term, will deepen its engagement with the Quad.

''India has long had an approach called strategic autonomy, you know, a nonaligned approach with others, but I think certainly the activities along the Line of Actual Control with China has opened their eyes to what cooperative effort with others might mean for their own defensive needs,'' Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command told members of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a Congressional hearing.

''We have provided some information to India in that crisis, cold-weather closing, clothing, some other equipment, some things like that, and over the last several years, we have been deepening our maritime cooperation,'' he said.

''I think you will see India in the very near term, you know, remain committed to their nonaligned approach, but I think they will deepen their engagement with the Quad, and I think that's a key strategic opportunity for us, Australia, and Japan,'' Davidson said.

The admiral was responding to a question from Senator Angus King. ''That would be a geopolitical major development if India more closely aligned with those other countries,'' King said responding to the answer from the admiral.

''India has always been a neutral country, if you will. Are we developing a stronger alliance with them? You mentioned them as part of the Quad. Do they consider themselves a member of something of that nature,'' King asked.

Responding to questions, Davidson said that China has a vast disinformation machine.

''They use both regular media and social media and have nearly 1 million people in their propaganda machine to undermine US interests, to capture the narrative to their own benefit, and to, as I mentioned in my opening remarks, you know, corrupt the environment in a way that creates doubt amongst our allies and partners in the reliability of the United States,'' he said.

In response to another question, Davidson said that China's Belt and Road Initiative actually has a component that is trying to enable smart cities globally where all cyber connections would lead back to China, which the US has to highlight, the threat that it presents to others.

''And then we, a whole of government approach, have to be willing to compete in that environment to help the infrastructure and advances in these other cities, even if it's only advice,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan targeting those most at risk

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.A ...

PM Modi greets CISF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force on its raising day, saying their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued.One of the central armed police forces in India, the CI...

Rugby league-Australia great Smith announces retirement

Former Australia rugby league captain Cameron Smith, one of the greatest players to have graced the game, announced his retirement on the eve of the new NRL season on Wednesday, putting an end to months of speculation over his future. The 3...

Protesters adapt tactics after Myanmar police use violence

Protesters against the military takeover in Myanmar carried homemade shields and moved with more caution and agility Tuesday, adapting their tactics to the escalating violence from security forces not reluctant to use lethal force to break ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021