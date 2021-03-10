Maha: School headmaster held for taking bribe from teacher

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested the headmaster of a school in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly taking bribe from a teacher for clearing his salary dues, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The complainant was working as a sports teacher at the government-run ashram school in Dahanu area and its 35- year-old headmaster allegedly demanded Rs 3,000 from him to clear his dues for last year, the ACB said in a release.

The teacher lodged a complaint with the Palghar unit of the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting Rs 2,000, as part of the total bribe amount, from the complainant in the school on Tuesday, the ACB said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)