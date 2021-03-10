Left Menu

On CISF Raising Day, PM Modi lauds personnel for their role in national safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the 52nd Central Industrial Security Force Raising Day and said that the role of CISF personnel in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued.

Updated: 10-03-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 09:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the 52nd Central Industrial Security Force Raising Day and said that the role of CISF personnel in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. Taking to Twitter, he also shared his speech from the 50th Raising Day ceremony of CISF at Ghaziabad, on March 10, 2019.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to the courageous CISF personnel and their families. Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. In 2019, I had attended the Raising Day celebrations of CISF. Here is what I had spoken then," PM Modi tweeted. Extending his greetings to CISF personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said CISF plays a key role in the country's growth from shielding India's vital establishments to serving the nation during disasters.

"Raising day greetings to our brave CISF personnel and their families. From shielding India's vital establishments to serving the nation during disasters, CISF plays a key role in the country's growth. Nation salutes the devotion and sacrifice of our courageous force," Shah tweeted. CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year. (ANI)

