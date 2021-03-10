Left Menu

Delhi Police upgrades its technological initiatives during peak of COVID-19 pandemic

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Delhi Police successfully upgraded several of its technological initiatives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Delhi Police successfully upgraded several of its technological initiatives. Joint Commissioner of Police of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Dr OP Mishra had officially launched the website of EOW. "The website of EOW was formally launched by Commissioner of Police, Delhi on June 24, 2020, at Vimarsh, New Police Headquarters," he said.

Following this, the digitization of the Guard Files Monitoring system also took place. A new Guard Files Monitoring System namely, Document Management System (DMS) is operationalized in EOW whereby all the iOS will upload their all Guard files in the system. The card files to in digital format. Also, a comprehensive online complaint lodging application has been developed for Economic Offences Wing wherein complainants can file a complaint regarding economic offenses. This is linked with the Integrated Complaint Management System of Delhi Police (ICMS).

Further, a comprehensive, powerful and easy-to-use bank statement analysis software for the purpose of investigation has been provided to all the investigating officers of EOW. The year 2020 has projected a Victim friendly face of the Economic Offences Wing. The relentless endeavor of apprehending absconding economic offenders has enhanced the professional credibility and trust of the general public, said Mishra.

Disposal of old cases and complaints in a dedicated time frame will continue to be the top-most professional priority. Educating Citizens and creating awareness will remain focus areas. The community outreach initiatives of Economic Offences Wing will get a new boost with the acquisition of a Mobile Training Van equipped with sophisticated audio-visual equipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

