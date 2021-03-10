Armenian PM says army chief of staff dismissed - RIA

Armenian PM says army chief of staff dismissed - RIAReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:52 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan had been relieved of his duties, Russian news agency RIA reported.
Pashinyan, in power since 2018 in the former Soviet country, is facing a crisis after the army demanded he step down, prompting him to decry a coup attempt and try to sack the army's top general.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
