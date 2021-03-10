Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition's uproar

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:37 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition's uproar
Visual of Rajya Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

On Tuesday too, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following repeated ruckus by the Opposition over rising fuel prices. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trive...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivosaw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue ...

Madurai to impose Rs 200 fine on those not wearing masks

The Madurai district administration on Tuesday has ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing masks in public places. A press release issued by the Madurai district collector reminded the people that the curfew has been...

R-Day violence: Man who assaulted cop with spear among two arrested

Two persons, including a 21-year-old man who assaulted a policeman on duty at Red Fort with a spear on January 26, has been arrested in connection with the violence at the historic monument, police said on Wednesday.With this, the total num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021