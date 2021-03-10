LS adjourned till 12.30 pm after Oppn MPs noisily demand repeal of farm laws
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to let Zero Hour proceedings function smoothly.As slogans demanding a rollback of the farm laws continued, Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:01 IST
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day at 11 am. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to a farmer taking his own life on the Delhi border. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to let Zero Hour proceedings function smoothly.
As slogans demanding a rollback of the farm laws continued, Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm. PR MIN MIN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Question Hour
- The Lok Sabha
- House
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Relationship with China is one of 'strong competition': White House
'X-Files', 'Lost' in Mickey's clubhouse as Disney+ Star lands in Europe, Canada
Ex-House speaker Madigan quits Democratic Party chairman job
Police stopped to enter house of BJP leader named by Pamela Goswamy in drugs case
MoHUA approves construction of 56,368 houses under PMAY-U