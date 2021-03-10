Left Menu

LS adjourned till 12.30 pm after Oppn MPs noisily demand repeal of farm laws

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to let Zero Hour proceedings function smoothly.As slogans demanding a rollback of the farm laws continued, Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:01 IST
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day at 11 am. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to a farmer taking his own life on the Delhi border. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to let Zero Hour proceedings function smoothly.

As slogans demanding a rollback of the farm laws continued, Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm. PR MIN MIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

