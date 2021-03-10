Left Menu

Manipur encounters: SC to hear NHRC's plea seeking release of officer from SIT on Mar 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:10 IST
Manipur encounters: SC to hear NHRC's plea seeking release of officer from SIT on Mar 17

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would hear on March 17 a plea filed by the NHRC seeking release of its Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Bhardwaj, who has been promoted as DIG in his parent cadre, from the SIT probing alleged fake encounters in Manipur.

The application filed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, told the bench that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed two pleas for release of its officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) but none of these applications have been served upon her.

Guruswamy sought time to file a reply on applications filed by the NHRC and the CBI.

The bench asked the Centre to serve the copy of the applications to the amicus as well as other parties in the case and listed the matter for hearing on March 17.

The court, which is hearing a plea seeking a probe into 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur, had on July 14, 2017, constituted an SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs and probe into many of these cases. In July 2018, two officers of the NHRC, including Bhardwaj, were included as members of the SIT. On July 5, 2018, the apex court had directed the CBI to file final reports in four cases of alleged extra-judicial killings and fake encounters by the Army, Assam Rifles and police in Manipur by July 27, 2018, saying violation of human rights cannot be tolerated. The court had earlier provided a four-point blueprint to the SIT and asked it to expedite investigation in these cases, which had come under the scanner of the NHRC, the Gauhati High Court as well as some commissions of inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.The pr...

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL TO ADMIT UP TO 75% OF ITS STUDENT INTAKE THROUGH MARCH LSAT EXAM

Today marks an extraordinary moment in the administration of legal education entrance process in India as Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University JGU announced that for the very first time L...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021