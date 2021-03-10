NEWS ALERT Shimla: Eight dead, seven hurt

... ...
... ...
... ...
Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...
NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...
Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, the British parliaments Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the unimaginable costs of the program.The vast amounts spent on...
Former rugby union and soccer players have called on fans in the UK to lend their brain for a new study examining the links between concussion and dementia. The Sporting Mindset campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia,...