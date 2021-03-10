Left Menu

Police officer Sachin Vaze removed from crime branch: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh On Wednesday announced the removal of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiran is not completed.Deshmukh made the statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the crime branch till the investigation is not completed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:21 IST
Police officer Sachin Vaze removed from crime branch: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh On Wednesday announced the removal of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiran is not completed.

Deshmukh made the statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

''Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the crime branch till the investigation is not completed. I am taking this decision in view of the rising demand from the opposition,'' the minister said.

He said the Maharashtra government will conduct an impartial probe into the death of Hiran.

Mansukh Hiran was in possession of the SUV which was found with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiran's possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiran's body was found in a creek last Friday in neighbouring Thane.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded action against API Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of Hiran.

''We will take appropriate action against Vaze if he is involved in his death,'' Deshmukh said in the Council on Wednesday.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar and other opposition members expressed their dissatisfaction over the government's decision.

''Vaze is in some way involved in the death of Mansukh Hiran. He should face legal action and should be suspended at once,'' Darekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi: minister

Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

England's $32 billion COVID-19 test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, the British parliaments Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the unimaginable costs of the program.The vast amounts spent on...

Sport-Fans urged to 'lend their brain' to new concussion study

Former rugby union and soccer players have called on fans in the UK to lend their brain for a new study examining the links between concussion and dementia. The Sporting Mindset campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021