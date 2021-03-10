South Korea agrees to 13.9% increase in funding for U.S. troops - ministry

South Korea agrees to 13.9% increase in funding for U.S. troops - ministryReuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:32 IST
South Korea has agreed to a 13.9% increase in its contribution to the cost of hosting some 28,500 U.S. troops for 2021, for a total South Korean contribution of 1.18 trillion won ($1.03 billion), its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Under an agreement with the United States, South Korea will also increase its annual spending for 2022 to 2025 in line with the rate of its defence budget increase, which amounted to 5.4% for this year, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 1,143.4000 won)
