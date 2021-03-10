Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar by Opposition over farm laws

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:32 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar by Opposition over farm laws
Visual of Rajya Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws. Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members. The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi: minister

Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

England's $32 billion COVID-19 test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, the British parliaments Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the unimaginable costs of the program.The vast amounts spent on...

Sport-Fans urged to 'lend their brain' to new concussion study

Former rugby union and soccer players have called on fans in the UK to lend their brain for a new study examining the links between concussion and dementia. The Sporting Mindset campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021