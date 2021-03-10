Left Menu

Armenia govt says decree dismissing top general comes into force

Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The deal secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and until recently fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:36 IST
Armenia govt says decree dismissing top general comes into force

The Armenian government said the dismissal of a top army general at the centre of a political crisis had come into force on Wednesday almost two weeks after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired him as he accused the military of a coup attempt.

The army's general staff and senior military figures demanded Pashinyan leave power on Feb. 25 in the ex-Soviet republic of less than 3 million. The move prompted Pashinyan, who swept to power on the back of peaceful protests in 2018, to dismiss the army's Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan. But the sacking needed the approval of the president, which he declined to give twice.

Pashinyan's government said in a statement on Wednesday, however, that the dismissal was now legally effective as the president had not signed the decree within the given timeframe or gone to court under specific articles of the law. "...Gasparyan is legally dismissed from his post from March 10," the statement said.

President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday appealed to the constitutional court to review the legality of Gasparyan's sacking, the president's office said in a statement. Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The deal secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and until recently fully controlled by ethnic Armenians. Pashinyan, who has rejected calls to resign, said he had been compelled to agree to the peace deal to prevent greater human and territorial losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi: minister

Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

England's $32 billion COVID-19 test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, the British parliaments Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the unimaginable costs of the program.The vast amounts spent on...

Sport-Fans urged to 'lend their brain' to new concussion study

Former rugby union and soccer players have called on fans in the UK to lend their brain for a new study examining the links between concussion and dementia. The Sporting Mindset campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021