Left Menu

Several Punjab MLAs condemn ED raids on Khaira

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:38 IST
Several Punjab MLAs condemn ED raids on Khaira

Several members of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday condemned the ED raids on rebel AAP legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Khaira, who was present in the House during the Budget Session, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were a ''well-planned vilification and character assassination campaign'' against him by the Centre and denied any wrongdoing.

The ED raided the premises of Khaira, his family members in Delhi and some jailed convicts on Tuesday in a money-laundering case linked to the 2015 Fazilka narcotics-trafficking case and a fake passport racket.

Raising the issue of the ED raids during the Zero Hour, another rebel AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu sought a resolution in the House over the matter.

He further said the House could also express ''displeasure'' over the ED action against Khaira.

Sandhu said what has happened with Khaira could also occur with any other member of the House.

Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu backed Sandhu and hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the issue.

''Are we allowed to question the Centre or not? Are we a free society, are we a fear society?'' he asked while condemning the ED raids against Khaira.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra described the ED action against Khaira as ''unfortunate, highly deplorable and highly condemnable''.

Speaker Rana K P Singh said Khaira was ''restrained'' from attending the ongoing Budget Session of the House, which was ''wrong''.

Denying any wrongdoing, Khaira informed the House that the ED officials had taken some diaries from his residence.

He further said he will continue to raise his voice even if the BJP tries to ''intimidate and gag'' him with such raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi: minister

Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

England's $32 billion COVID-19 test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, the British parliaments Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the unimaginable costs of the program.The vast amounts spent on...

Sport-Fans urged to 'lend their brain' to new concussion study

Former rugby union and soccer players have called on fans in the UK to lend their brain for a new study examining the links between concussion and dementia. The Sporting Mindset campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021