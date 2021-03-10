Left Menu

Delhi High Court stays ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave an interim stay on summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, her counsel said.The matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Hairam Bhambhani.

The matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Hairam Bhambhani. The court asked the ED to not press for her personal appearance and posted the matter for March 19.

The PDP leader had challenged the validity of the summons issued by the ED for appearing before it on March 15 without specifying the case for which she was being investigated. She asked the court to quash the summons, her counsel S Prasanna said.

