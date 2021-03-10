Fire breaks out in OVH building in Lille, France

Fire broke out early on Wednesday in a building used by French cloud computing company OVH in the northeastern city of Lille, local police and OVH said. Around one hundred firefighters were deployed on site. The fire was almost under control and no one has been injured, police said.

OVH founder Octave Klaba said the site had been sealed off.

