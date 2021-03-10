Central observer for Assam polls tests positive for COVID-19

A central observer of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Assam polls has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Jorhat district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Jorhat Deputy Commissinoer Roshni Aparanji Korati said the ECI appointed general observer Manjeet Singh Brar tested positive on Tuesday on arrival in the district.

''He is stable and under home isolation at one of his friend's place. A medical team is monitoring his health parameters and there is nothing to worry,'' she added.

Brar reached Dibrugarh airport on Monday night from Punjab and then travelled to Jorhat by road Tuesday morning.

Korati further informed that a new general observer has been appointed by the ECI in his place. The new observer coming from West Bengal is expected to reach Jorhat by evening.

As per the ECI direction, all the officials coming from outside Northeast for conduct of election in Assam have to undergo coronavirus test in the reporting district.

For general people, as per the standard operating procedure, everybody coming from outside northeast have to undergo mandatory COVID test at the Airport on arrival.

The constituencies in Jorhat district are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

