Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL20 UKD-CM Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister Dehradun: Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.

DEL21 PAR-BJP-PM 'Amrit Mahotsav' will be celebrated to mark 75 yrs of India's Independence: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requested MPs and all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark India's 75 years of Independence, which will start from March 12 in Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Advertisement

DEL23 HP-ACCIDENT Eight dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba Shimla: Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.

PAR6 RS-LD ADJOURN RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over farm laws New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday, for the second time in the pre-lunch period, after the Congress and other opposition party members created an uproar demanding a discussion on three new farm laws of the Centre.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 133 related deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL19 DL-RDAY-VIOLENCE-ARRESTS R-Day violence: Man who assaulted cop with spear among two arrested New Delhi: Two persons, including a 21-year-old man who assaulted a policeman on duty at Red Fort with a spear on January 26, has been arrested in connection with the violence at the historic monument, police said on Wednesday.

DEL13 UP-FARMERS-NARENDRA TIKAIT INTERVIEW Farmers ready to continue protest on Delhi borders till Modi govt lasts: Narendra Tikait Muzaffarnagar: Farmers are ready to stay put on Delhi borders to protest against three agri laws for the remaining three and half years of the Modi government's second term and the stir cannot be ''culled'' any which way the Centre tries, legendary farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait's son Narendra Tikait says. By Kishor Dwivedi & Jatin Takkar BOM4 MH-COUNCIL-VAZE Police officer Sachin Vaze removed from crime branch: Deshmukh Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh On Wednesday announced the removal of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiran is not completed.

MDS4 KL-CPI(M)-CANDIDATES Kerala CM, 6 CPI(M) ministers in fray; FM Thomas Isaac denied poll ticket Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six of his cabinet colleagues have been fielded by the ruling CPI(M) for the April 6 state assembly elections, while Finance minister Thomas Issac has been denied a ticket this time.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-MANIPUR Manipur encounters: SC to hear NHRC's plea seeking release of officer from SIT on Mar 17 New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would hear on March 17 a plea filed by the NHRC seeking release of its Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Bhardwaj, who has been promoted as DIG in his parent cadre, from the SIT probing alleged fake encounters in Manipur.

LGD5 DL-HC-MEHBOOBA Delhi High Court stays ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave an interim stay on summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, her counsel said.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex surges over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty near 15,200 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points in opening trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets and fresh foreign fund inflow.

FOREIGN FGN1 QUAD-SUMMIT Range of global issues to be discussed at QUAD summit: WH Washington: The maiden QUAD summit, involving leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States, will discuss a variety of global issues ranging from COVID-19 challenge, economic crisis and climate change, the White House said Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-INDIA 'LAC activities opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort might mean for own defensive needs' Washington: Recent activities along the Line of Actual Control with China have opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort with others might mean for their own defensive needs, a top Pentagon commander told lawmakers on Tuesday observing that New Delhi, in the very near term, will deepen its engagement with the Quad. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-GUPTA-SENATE Indian-American Vanita Gupta regrets past harsh rhetoric; attacked by Republicans at Senate hearing Washington: Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden's nominee to a senior post at the US Justice Department, has expressed regret for using ''harsh rhetoric'' in the last several years over social media as she faced sharp criticism from Republicans during her confirmation hearing, becoming the second Indian-American to face trouble over her past Twitter outbursts. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)