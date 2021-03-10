Two criminals held after gunfight with cops in Noida

Two alleged criminals were arrested following a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The motorcycle-borne duo, members of the nomadic Bawaria gang, were intercepted in the city by a team of officials from the Sector 20 police station around 4.30 am, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

Advertisement

''They looked suspicious to the police party and were gestured to stop for checking, but they sped away. Their motorcycle skidded at a U-turn and they were chased down by the police team, leading to a gunfight,'' he said.

''Both the accused got injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and were held. They were then taken to a hospital for treatment,'' Singh added.

The arrested men have been identified as Pawan, a native of Hapur district, and Shiv Ram, a Greater Noida resident. Both are members of the inter-state Bawaria gang and have dozens of criminal cases against them, the officer said.

Two country-made pistols and ammunition were seized from their possession while the two-wheeler was impounded, he said, adding that further proceedings are being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)