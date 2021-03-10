Left Menu

Two criminals held after gunfight with cops in Noida

Their motorcycle skidded at a U-turn and they were chased down by the police team, leading to a gunfight, he said.Both the accused got injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and were held. They were then taken to a hospital for treatment, Singh added.The arrested men have been identified as Pawan, a native of Hapur district, and Shiv Ram, a Greater Noida resident.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:10 IST
Two criminals held after gunfight with cops in Noida

Two alleged criminals were arrested following a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The motorcycle-borne duo, members of the nomadic Bawaria gang, were intercepted in the city by a team of officials from the Sector 20 police station around 4.30 am, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

''They looked suspicious to the police party and were gestured to stop for checking, but they sped away. Their motorcycle skidded at a U-turn and they were chased down by the police team, leading to a gunfight,'' he said.

''Both the accused got injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and were held. They were then taken to a hospital for treatment,'' Singh added.

The arrested men have been identified as Pawan, a native of Hapur district, and Shiv Ram, a Greater Noida resident. Both are members of the inter-state Bawaria gang and have dozens of criminal cases against them, the officer said.

Two country-made pistols and ammunition were seized from their possession while the two-wheeler was impounded, he said, adding that further proceedings are being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orient coolers promote healthy fresh air during COVID

New Delhi India, March 10 ANINewsVoir Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its air coolers range with new models with the objective of providing - Fresh healthy air everywhere. Featur...

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council....

Doctors, restaurateurs urge Centre to remove smoking zones from public places

A group of doctors, cancer victims and restaurateurs has expressed concerns about passive smoking and urged the Centre to remove smoking zones from various public places.According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition of ...

38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi: minister

Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021