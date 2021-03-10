Left Menu

CAG Girish Murmu appointed Chairman of UN Panel of External Auditors again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:12 IST
CAG Girish Murmu appointed Chairman of UN Panel of External Auditors again
Representative Image. Image Credit: Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Panel of External Auditors of the United Nations for the year 2021.

The CAG of India was initially elected as Chairman of the Panel for 2020.

Presently, the panel consists of 13 countries -- India, Germany, Chile, China, United Kingdom, France, Philippines, Switzerland, Italy, Ghana, Indonesia, Canada and Russia.

As the Chairman, the CAG of India plays a key role in achieving the Panel's objective of greater degree of collaboration and coordination, and exchange of information on audit methods and findings, among the Panel members, said an official statement.

''CAG leads the Panel as a distinctive forum to support the delivery of high quality, standards-based assurance, to ensure that reported financial information provides a transparent and accurate basis for the financial decisions made by the United Nations and its Specialized Agencies,'' the statement said.

The UN General Assembly had in 1959 established the Panel of External Auditors, comprising the individual external auditors of the United Nations system, who are also heads of supreme audit institutions-- Comptroller and Auditors General of their respective countries.

The CAG of India has been the external auditor of various international organizations, said the statement.

Murmu has also been on the UN Board of Auditors from 1993 to 1999 and from 2014 to 2020.

Presently, he is the external auditor of the World Health Organization, Geneva (2020 - 2023) and Food & Agriculture Organization, Rome (2020 - 2025) and Inter Parliamentary Union (2020-2022) among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orient coolers promote healthy fresh air during COVID

New Delhi India, March 10 ANINewsVoir Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its air coolers range with new models with the objective of providing - Fresh healthy air everywhere. Featur...

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council....

Doctors, restaurateurs urge Centre to remove smoking zones from public places

A group of doctors, cancer victims and restaurateurs has expressed concerns about passive smoking and urged the Centre to remove smoking zones from various public places.According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition of ...

38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi: minister

Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.Delhi Police has info...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021