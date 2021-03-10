Eight Dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba; CM orders probe

Eight Dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba; CM orders probePTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:13 IST
Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred in Teesa sub-division in the morning, Chamba Superintendent of Police S Arul Kumar told PTI.
During the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the House in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
Expressing grief over the deaths in the accident, the chief minister informed the House that eight people lost their lives as the bus fell into about a 200-meter-deep gorge near Colony Morh in Teesa at 10.15 am.
The injured have been rushed to Medical College Chamba, Thakur said, adding that four of them are critical.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Teesa
- House
- Thakur
- Arul Kumar
- Colony Morh
- Medical College Chamba
ALSO READ
Relationship with China is one of 'strong competition': White House
'X-Files', 'Lost' in Mickey's clubhouse as Disney+ Star lands in Europe, Canada
Ex-House speaker Madigan quits Democratic Party chairman job
Police stopped to enter house of BJP leader named by Pamela Goswamy in drugs case
MoHUA approves construction of 56,368 houses under PMAY-U