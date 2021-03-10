Left Menu

Serving UK police officer arrested over missing women

A serving British police officer has been arrested over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman who was last seen a week ago, in a move that was described as significant and shocking. Sarah Everard was last seen at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, March 3, when she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Police said the officer remains in custody.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A serving British police officer has been arrested over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman who was last seen a week ago, in a move that was described as significant and shocking. Sarah Everard was last seen at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, March 3, when she walked home from a friend's house in south London.

Police said the officer remains in custody. A woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. "The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development," Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing." Police have launched an extensive investigation to find Everard, with officers searching streets and nearby areas on her route home. The organisation charged with policing the conduct of officers is aware of the arrest.

