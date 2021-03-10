Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister

Left Menu

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said Deshmukh on Tuesday accused him in the House of a cover up in the Anvay Naik suicide case in 2018.Naik, an Alibaug-based interior designer, allegedly killed himself in 2018.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:32 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said Deshmukh on Tuesday accused him in the House of a ''cover up'' in the Anvay Naik suicide case in 2018.

Naik, an Alibaug-based interior designer, allegedly killed himself in 2018. Journalist Arnab Goswami had been arrested in connection with the case.

Fadnavis said a Supreme Court ruling clearly stated that the FIR filed by the state government under Indian Penal Code Section 306 regarding abetment to suicide was prima facie wrong.

''What Deshmukh said was contempt of court and also amounted to preventing me from conducting my duties as a member of the Legislature,'' he said.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal said he would examine the notice and take an appropriate decision.

Later talking to reporters outside the House, Fadnavis said the state government decided to transfer API Sachin Vaze under pressure.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh On Wednesday announced the removal of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiran is not completed.

Fadnavis said, ''If the government can decide to remove minister Sanjay Rathod from the cabinet, why is Vaze so important that the government is scared to take action against him.'' ''We will continue to fight till Hiran gets justice,'' he added.

Hiran was in possession of the SUV with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiran's possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiran's body was found in a creek last Friday in neighbouring Thane.

Hiran's wife has alleged in her statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that police officer Sachin Vaze might have killed her husband.

