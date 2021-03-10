Left Menu

Saudi rights activist al-Hathloul hopes for sentence change ahead of appeals hearing

We will see how it goes," Hathloul, 31, told reporters outside Riyadh's Special Criminal Court before entering for a second session regarding her appeal. Hathloul, who championed women's right to drive and for an end to Saudi's male guardianship system, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced under broad cybercrime and counterterrorism laws in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that United Nations rights experts called spurious.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:47 IST
Saudi rights activist al-Hathloul hopes for sentence change ahead of appeals hearing

Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who was released last month after three years in prison, said on Wednesday she hoped a Saudi court would amend her sentence as she headed to an appeals hearing. "Let's hope the sentence has been changed or modified a little bit. We will see how it goes," Hathloul, 31, told reporters outside Riyadh's Special Criminal Court before entering for a second session regarding her appeal.

Hathloul, who championed women's right to drive and for an end to Saudi's male guardianship system, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced under broad cybercrime and counterterrorism laws in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that United Nations rights experts called spurious. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. Hathloul remains under a five-year travel ban.

Hathloul rose to prominence in 2013 when she began publicly campaigning for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia. She was arrested for the first time in 2014 while attempting to drive across the border from the United Arab Emirates - where she had a valid driver’s licence - to Saudi Arabia.

She spent 73 days in a women’s detention facility, an experience she later said helped shape her campaigning against the kingdom’s male guardianship system. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which has taken a tough stance over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, had urged Riyadh to release political prisoners including women's rights activists.

Saudi authorities released two activists with U.S. citizenship on bail in February pending trials on terrorism-related charges In January, a Saudi appeals court nearly halved a six-year prison sentence for a U.S.-Saudi physician and suspended the rest, meaning he did not have to return to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains

Europes main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged...

It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia

Fast-rising India batsman Shubman Gill says making his Test debut in Australia felt like going into a war and an important lesson that he came back with was never to rule someone out of a scenario.The 21-year-old was impressive during the t...

Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunction

Some Russian government websites including the Kremlins and that of the lower house of parliament were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.Russias state telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disr...

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides, and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by risin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021