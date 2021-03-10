Authorities shut down internet during tension, riots for maintaining peace: Govt

Authorities shut down internet during tension, riots for maintaining peace: GovtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:52 IST
The government on Wednesday said authorities shut down the internet during tension and riots in the interest of maintaining law and order and in an emergency situation.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the challenges posed by cyberspace are many, which flow from its vastness and borderless character and that information in cyberspace flows fast and has the potential of being misused.
''During tensions and riots, suspension of telecom services and internet shutdown is done by the appropriate authorities in the states and UTs concerned in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, as per procedures defined in the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Amendment) Rules, 2020,'' he said.
The minister added that the centralised data of internet shutdown is not maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
