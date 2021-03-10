Left Menu

Orcel-Santander court hearing set for April 7, Madrid court says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:11 IST
A Madrid court has set for April 7 a hearing of the case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, the court said in a statement.

Initially, the hearing had been scheduled to take place on March 10 but was postponed after the judge handling the case had to quarantine after being in contact with a person with COVID-19.

