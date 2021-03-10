Maha: Man held with counterfeit currency in Aurangabad

A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 2 lakh in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Ganesh Macchindra Rathod in Nipani near a hotel in Aurangabad tehsil late on Tuesday, an official said.

The police had received information that Rathod, a resident of Dongaon Tanda in Paithan taluka, was coming to the spot to exchange counterfeit notes, the official said.

Fake currency with the face value of Rs 2 lakh was seized from the accused, he said An offence under relevant sections of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act 2017 has been registered against the accused at Chikalthana police station, the official added.

