Left Menu

Many terrorist training camps active in PoK, govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:11 IST
Many terrorist training camps active in PoK, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Many terrorist training camps are active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and such facilities are used for training and subsequently, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the government has consistently emphasised to Pakistan to put an end to cross-border infiltration of terrorists and dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism on a permanent basis.

''According to reports, there are several terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which are used for training and subsequently for infiltrating trained militants and terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir for terrorist activities. Some of these training camps are still active and imparting training to militants,'' he said.

The minister said the government has repeatedly raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains

Europes main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged...

It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia

Fast-rising India batsman Shubman Gill says making his Test debut in Australia felt like going into a war and an important lesson that he came back with was never to rule someone out of a scenario.The 21-year-old was impressive during the t...

Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunction

Some Russian government websites including the Kremlins and that of the lower house of parliament were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.Russias state telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disr...

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides, and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by risin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021