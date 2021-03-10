Left Menu

Former logistics officer in EC health found guilty of corruption

Ngoloyi, who had pleaded guilty to corruption, faced five counts of fraud and four counts of money laundering, was a supervisor at the Bhisho Hospital’s stores department when he committed the crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:30 IST
Former logistics officer in EC health found guilty of corruption
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the provincial department utilised the Logistical Information System (LOGIS) for the supply chain process of procuring goods and services. Image Credit: ANI

A former logistics officer in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Baxolile Ngoloyi, has been found guilty of corruption, fraud and money laundering involving just over R357 000.

Ngoloyi, who had pleaded guilty to corruption, faced five counts of fraud and four counts of money laundering, was a supervisor at the Bhisho Hospital's stores department when he committed the crimes.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the provincial department utilised the Logistical Information System (LOGIS) for the supply chain process of procuring goods and services.

"Ngoloyi worked with other staff members on LOGIS to process payments to suppliers," said the NPA in a statement.

Between 11 December 2017 and 6 June 2018, Ngoloyi conspired with Sithembile Smith, the sole director of Eza Services and Suppliers, a construction company based in Cookhouse, to make use of Eza's bank account in order to facilitate fraudulent payments from the department.

"He further pretended that services were rendered by Eza to the department and R357 268 was as a result due to Eza, an amount which the department paid out to the company," said the NPA.

He pleaded guilty to fraudulently processing the payments on LOGIS by utilising the usernames of other staff members who were usually part of the process of processing payments.

Ngoloyi, said the NPA, took the money paid to Eza's business account from Smith and in turn paid the latter certain amounts as gratifications.

Advocate Tjaart Van Zyl accepted the guilty plea and Magistrate Nolitha Bara found Ngoloyi guilty of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Smith pleaded guilty to money laundering in August and was given a five year suspended sentence. He also turned state witness.

The case has been remanded to 3 May 2021 for sentence proceedings in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated the Co-operative Promotion Centre in Lalitpur district, which was built with Indias financial assistance of Nepali Rupees of 35 million. According to an official statement, Namgya C. Kham...

Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains

Europes main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged...

It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia

Fast-rising India batsman Shubman Gill says making his Test debut in Australia felt like going into a war and an important lesson that he came back with was never to rule someone out of a scenario.The 21-year-old was impressive during the t...

Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunction

Some Russian government websites including the Kremlins and that of the lower house of parliament were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.Russias state telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021