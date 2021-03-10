Following 10 principles inspired by 'Ram Rajya' to serve people in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has been following 10 principles, inspired by the concept of ''Ram Rajya'', to serve the people in Delhi.
Kejriwal also said once the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is completed, his government will send the elderly there for 'darshan'.
''I am a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We have been following 10 principles, inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya', to serve people in Delhi,'' the chief minister said while participating in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the LG's address during the Budget Session.
The 10 ten principles are providing food, education, medical care, electricity, water supply, employment, housing, women security, honouring the elderly, he said.
No one should sleep on an empty stomach in Delhi. Every child, irrespective of the social status, should get quality education, Kejriwal said.
The chief minister said everyone, be it rich or poor, should get the best possible medical treatment.
''We have improved government hospitals and set up mohalla clinics while working in this direction,'' he said.
The chief minister also appealed to all residents of Delhi to participate in the COVID-19 inoculation drive.
He also asked the members of the Delhi Assembly to go to hospitals, stand in queues and take vaccine like common people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
