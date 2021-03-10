Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:43 IST
Two poll observers meet Bengal CS, other govt officials ahead of assembly elections

Special observer for the assembly elections in West Bengal Ajay Nayak and police observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and other senior officials of the government to discuss on the law and order situation in the state.

They are also scheduled to meet new DGP P Nirajnayan and ADG (Law and Order) Jagmohan, said an official of the CEO office here.

The poll observers met the government officials at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', a day after the Election Commission removed Virendra as the Director-General of Police of West Bengal.

''Two observers for the polls have a meeting with senior officials at 'Nabanna'. It is on the law and order situation before the first phase of the elections on March 27,'' the official said.

The commission had recently removed Jawed Shamim from the post of ADG (Law and Order) of West Bengal and replaced him with Jagmohan.

Nayak and Dubey reached the state last week and have been holding meetings with several authorities to oversee poll preparedness and take stock of the situation.

The first phase of the elections will be held in 30 assembly constituencies in five districts - Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.

The eight-phased polls to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

