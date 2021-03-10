Left Menu

33 pc sitting Tamil Nadu MLAs have criminal cases against them: ADR

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.The report also said that 157 77 per cent Members of the Legislative Assembly have declared their financial assets to be worth crores.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:53 IST
33 pc sitting Tamil Nadu MLAs have criminal cases against them: ADR

Thirty-three per cent of the sitting MLAs in Tamil Nadu - 68 out of the 204 - have declared criminal cases against them, according to a report by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).

Out of the total sitting MLAs from the poll-bound state, 38 (19 per cent) MLAs have serious criminal cases against them, it said. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

The report also said that 157 (77 per cent) Members of the Legislative Assembly have declared their financial assets to be worth crores. About 89 (44 per cent) MLAs have educational qualification between fifth standard pass and 12th standard pass while 110 (54 per cent) are graduates and above. Three MLAs are diploma holders, it stated.

The report said 78 (38 per cent) MLAs are aged between 25 and 50. While 125 (61 per cent) MLAs are between 51 and 70 years, one MLA is 77-years-old.

Out of the 204, only 17 (8 per cent) MLAs are women.

Among the major parties, 40 (47 per cent) out of the 86 DMK MLAs; 23 (21 per cent) of the 109 AIADMK MLAs; four (57 per cent) of the seven Congress MLAs have criminal cases against them.

There are serious criminal cases against 22 (26 per cent) of the DMK; 13 (12 per cent) of the AIADMK and two (29 per cent) of the Congress. The poll body's report said that the only Independent MLA in the assembly has also declared criminal cases against him/her. A total of eight MLAs in the assembly have cases related to attempt to murder and two MLAs have cases related to crime against women.

The report also mentioned details on their financial background. ''About 76 (70 per cent) out of 109 MLAs from the AIADMK, 74 (86 per cent) out of 86 MLAs from the DMK, five (71 per cent) out of seven MLAs from the Congress and one MLA each from the IUML and Independent have declared assets valued over Rs 1 crore,'' it said. The ADR said the average assets per sitting MLA in the state assembly is worth Rs 6.05 crore. The next assembly election will be held in the state on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian army chiefs reiterate call for prime minister to step down - TASS

Armenias army leaders reiterated their call on Wednesday for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down hours after the government said the dismissal of a top army general at the center of a political crisis had come into force, TASS news ...

Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated the Co-operative Promotion Centre in Lalitpur district, which was built with Indias financial assistance of Nepali Rupees of 35 million. According to an official statement, Namgya C. Kham...

Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains

Europes main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged...

It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia

Fast-rising India batsman Shubman Gill says making his Test debut in Australia felt like going into a war and an important lesson that he came back with was never to rule someone out of a scenario.The 21-year-old was impressive during the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021