Constable shot while chasing bike without numberplate

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 am, they said.

According to police, constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station, who was coming from BRT towards the police station, spotted a bike without numberplate and started chasing it.

''Meanwhile, he also called constable Manish to cordon the area. Both the suspects opened fire at Naveen, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Both the constables managed to overpower the two accused and recovered the pistol. The accused were identified as Dharmender and Navdeep, the DCP said.

