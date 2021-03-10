Over 4.76 lakh cattle seized along Indo-Bangla border in last 5 years: Govt

Over 4.76 lakh cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh were seized by the BSF along the Indo-Bangla border in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

In 2016, the minister said, 1,68,801 cattle were seized along the border, 1,19,299 in 2017, 63,716 in 2018, 77,410 in 2019 and 46,809 in 2020.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rai said a number of steps are being taken by the BSF to prevent cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border including effective domination of the border by carrying out round-the-clock patrolling, laying nakas, establishing observation posts all along the international border and strengthening the existing defenses of Border Outposts (BOPs).

Replying to another question, Rai said whenever a BSF personnel's involvement in cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangla border comes to light, the force conducts an investigation and appropriate disciplinary action is taken as per the rules.

