Maha: Four held for motorcycle thefts in Raigad district

Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in eight cases of motorcycle thefts in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday nabbed Sanket Santosh Jamkar, Sankesh Sakharam Jadhav, Shubam Ramesh Kashyap and Ashish Birendrasing Panwar, an official said.

While Jamkar and Jadhav are from Thal Bazar in Alibaug, Kashyap and Panwar are natives of Uttarakhand, the official said.

With these arrests, the police have solved eight cases of motorcycle thefts registered in Alibaug and Panvel police stations since 2012, he said.

In course of the probe, the police have managed to recover motorcycles worth Rs 3.88 lakh, the official added.

