Woman prevented from self-immolation bid outside UP Assembly complex

A woman claiming to be a rape survivor was thwarted by police from attempting self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex after she poured kerosene on herself on Wednesday.

The woman, who said that she had filed a rape case in Sultanpur recently that the police there was not acting on, reached Gate No. 5 of the Assembly complex and tried to set herself on fire but was stopped by the police personnel at the spot, officials said.

''The woman, a resident of Sultanpur, reached Gate No. 5 in the afternoon and poured kerosene on herself on the other side of the road near a temple. She was stopped before she could set herself on fire,'' Commissioner of Police D K Thakur said.

The woman, according to Thakur, said the police in Sultanpur was not taking action even after registering an FIR, which led her to the act in the state capital.

He added that the woman has been detained and Sultanpur police has been informed. A probe is on in the matter.

