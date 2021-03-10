Left Menu

Father of rape survivor killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:03 IST
The father of a 13-year-old rape survivor was killed on Wednesday in a road accident outside a health centre in Kanpur's Ghatampur area, where the girl was taken for a medical examination, police said.

Interacting with media persons, the aggrieved family claimed that the girl's father was killed in a planned manner.

The prime accused in the rape case, Golu Yadav, son of a police sub-inspector, was arrested earlier and efforts were underway to nab his brother Saurabh and friend Deepu, Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said.

While the medical examination of the rape survivor was going on at the community health centre (CHC) in Ghatampur, her father went out for a cup of tea and he was hit by a truck, Singh said.

The minor's father was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the matter is being probed, the DIG said.

Five police teams, including surveillance personnel, have been formed to nab Saurabh and Deepu at the earliest, Singh said.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Golu and Deepu in Sajeti area here on Monday.

The class 8 student had gone out to collect fodder for cattle on Monday when she was abducted by the duo and taken to a secluded place where she was allegedly raped.

Saurabh had allegedly threatened the minor of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

