Left Menu

Locals stage demonstration, block roads after recovery of dead body in Bengal; EC seeks report

PTI | Hooghly | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:12 IST
Locals stage demonstration, block roads after recovery of dead body in Bengal; EC seeks report

Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a young man in Dankuni in West Bengal's Hooghly district, following which locals blocked the Durgapur Expressway and vandalised some vehicles, officials said.

The incident prompted the Election Commission to seek a report from the district administration in the poll-bound state, they said.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The body of Sudipto Duari (22), who had been missing since Monday, was recovered from a pond near the Service Road in Dankuni, a police officer said.

Locals alleged that the man was beaten to death by a group of civic volunteers and there was no police action even after a complaint was lodged at Dankuni Police Station.

''Some people vandalised our police vans and other government properties... We have arrested five persons, and the situation is now under control,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 2 Afghan Army soldiers wounded in Jalalabad blast

At least two Afghan National Army ANA soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources. According to the sources, the incident took place around 9 am local time in...

IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir had on-time performance of 93.7 pc, 76.9 pc and 72.8 pc in Jan: Puri

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance OTP of 93.7 per cent, 76.9 per cent and 72.8 per cent, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.IndiGos OTP was highest among the thr...

Hitesh Sharma signs two-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Young midfielder Hitesh Sharma has signed a two-year contract extension with Indian Super League ISL side Hyderabad FC, the club said on Wednesday.I am really proud and happy to have signed this contract with Hyderabad FC, said Hitesh. I be...

Nornickel pays Russia $2 billion over Arctic fuel leak

Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid 2 billion to Russia for the environmental damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the countrys worst Arctic environmental disaster.The size of the penalty, unprecedente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021